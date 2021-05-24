With the University of Oregon’s spring commencement approaching next month, many first-generation students look forward to seeing their hard work pay off as they become the first in their families to graduate from college.
“As a transfer student, it's been a long journey, but I feel like this is the day that I've been waiting for since I began college,” UO senior Adrian Sampedro-Cruz said.
Sampedro-Cruz grew up in Eugene and went to Lane Community College before transferring to UO to major in family and human services with a minor in special education.
Before transferring, he looked at other colleges in the Pacific Northwest, but found that UO’s FHS program was the perfect fit for his desire to help people in need. Growing up, Sampedro-Cruz saw friends and family members struggle with mental health and learning disabilities, inspiring him to go into this field.
“When I saw them get connected to help, I saw them succeed,” he said. “And even when they didn't, they still found ways to make it through. And so ever since then I've grown a passion for helping others.”
Throughout his time at UO, Sampedro-Cruz has been involved in multiple student organizations, including UO Intercultural Mentoring Program Advancing Community Ties and Duck Rides. He was a student representative for the First-Generation Student Group, as well as a counselor — and later outreach coordinator — for Summer Academy to Inspire Learning. He also volunteers with the Eugene 4J School District and Oregon Family Support Network.
As a first-generation college student, Sampedro-Cruz looked outside of his family for guidance throughout his transfer process. He found support through Lara Fernandez, the executive director of SAIL, and his faculty advisors in the College of Education.
“They really helped me navigate a lot of things, and especially because I’m a transfer student from Lane, I didn't know everything about college,” he said. “Being first gen makes all of this even more difficult.”
While Sampedro-Cruz is happy to have been guided by his advisors, he feels that the university could do a better job of supporting first-generation students. There are very few resources listed online, he said, and practically none for undocumented students.
“If they just added more resources directed to helping first-gen and undocumented students navigate college more easily, we would feel a lot more supported, and not so lost,” he said.
UO senior Rylee Kahan, another first generation and transfer student, also recalls feeling a lack of support during her time at the university. She feels that the university would benefit from having a community organization for first-generation students, so they can meet each other and get connected to resources.
“The only reason I know other people who are first-gen is because it happens to come up in conversation. There's no place to find each other,” she said. “I feel like if there was a physical place, or some kind of program like that, it would make things a lot easier.”
Before transferring to UO, Kahan started out at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she felt overwhelmed as a freshman. Her close friend is also a first-generation student, and they supported each other throughout the process of applying for financial aid and signing up for classes. They figured everything out through lots of Googling, Kahan said. When Kahan’s younger sister started college, Kahan became her guide.
“My parents are still of no help, and so I've been telling her, like, ‘Here's how you do your FAFSA, here's how to register for classes, here's what you should do and what you shouldn't do,’” she said. “I'm basically her parent as far as it goes with college.”
Kahan decided to come to UO to pursue a journalism degree, and she fell in love with advertising when she took a media professions class. During her time at the university, she became involved with Sigma Mu Omega, a local Jewish sorority, which she now runs as president.
While Kahan is excited to be the first in her family to graduate college, she’s nervous for the future. Her plan is to move to Los Angeles, where one of her close friends already lives.
“I’m nervous, excited, all of the above,” she said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking to be moving to a new city and starting a new life basically.”
Sampedro-Cruz and Kahan both hope that incoming and current first-generation students continue to pursue their dreams despite the challenges.
“People have said that I wouldn't be able to pursue higher education because of the color of my skin and said, ‘You aren't college material,’” Sampedro-Cruz said. “I’d want other first-gen students to know that no matter what people tell you, just keep believing in yourself and find ways that you can make it through and there's someone out there that is always willing to help you.”
Editor’s Note: Rylee Kahan is a former Emerald news reporter. She had no part in the pitching, writing or editing of this piece.