Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended Oregon’s state of emergency declaration until Jan. 2 Wednesday morning due to the continuous rise in the state’s COVID-19 cases.
"Extending the COVID-19 state of emergency is not something I do lightly, but we know all too well that not taking action would mean an even greater loss of life," Brown said.
Extending the state of emergency allows Brown to maintain the executive orders she’s already put in place, including orders regarding “childcare, schools, and higher education operations,” according to the State of Oregon newsroom.
Brown extended the state of emergency following the Oregon Health Authority’s announcement Wednesday morning that the state had reached a total of 42,808 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, Oregon has had 664 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, nine of which occurred this week.
Brown first announced the state of emergency on March 8.
While Brown declared the state of emergency until January 2021, “Moving forward, the Governor will review and reevaluate each of her emergency orders every 60 days, to determine whether those orders should be continued, modified, or rescinded,” according to the State of Oregon’s announcement.
OHA confirmed 391 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday.
To prevent another rise in COVID-19 cases, Brown requested that Oregonians adapt their Halloween celebrations to follow OHA guidelines. Specifically, she requested that they avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as parties and crowded festivals.