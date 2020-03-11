Oregon Gov. Kate Brown canceled all large gatherings of over 250 people for the next four weeks in the state’s latest response to the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday night.
Brown’s statement defined a gathering as an event being held in a space in which people cannot maintain a minimum social distance of three feet apart.
All non-essential school-related gatherings and group activities, such as group parent meetings, field trips and competitions, “should be cancelled,” the statement said. Schools will remain open, as mentioned in a previous statement Brown made on March 8.
The statement recommended that workplaces implement distancing measures, such as increasing physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limiting in-person meetings, and limiting travel and staggered work schedules.
The state will maintain the strict limitations that the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human services announced earlier this week regarding long-term care and assisted living, Brown’s statement said.