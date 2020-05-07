Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon will begin to reopen some of its restaurants, salons and retail stores and increase gathering sizes at a virtual press conference Thursday. Each county must apply to reopen after reaching criteria set by the state.
Under the finalized guidelines, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate sit-down service. Salons, barber shops, gyms and retail centers will also open. Local gathering restrictions will be relaxed and allow up to 25 people.
Large gatherings like concerts and festivals will not be allowed until a vaccine is developed, Brown said.
Policies for childcare, summer programs and public transport will be finalized by next week, Brown said.
These openings are part of Phase One, which all counties must first qualify for by reaching a list of requirements set by the state.
These requirements include:
Each county must show a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, and emergency department visits must be below the seasonal baseline for influenza-like symptoms.
Counties must have 15 contact tracers per 100,000 people, must be able to trace 95% of contacts within 24 hours and must have the capacity to test 30 people per 10,000 per week.
Hospitals must have 20% of their beds available for a potential surge and must have adequate personal protection equipment.
The state will begin accepting applications from counties Friday to begin Phase One. Counties must wait 21 days between phrases.