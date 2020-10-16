Oregon Gov. Kate Brown added Lane County to the state COVID-19 County Watch List Friday after the University of Oregon reported 270 positive tests among staff and students since October 1.
Brown’s office said the watch list is for counties with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and the counties are no longer capable of tracking the spread to specific sources, according to a news release. Lane County had 59 COVID-19 outbreaks in which 420 cases were connected to said outbreaks as of Thursday. Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths in Lane County, 18 were connected to those outbreaks.
Being on the County Watch List signifies caution and “allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19,” according to the news release.
The Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication with the county once they are placed on the watch list, deploying additional assistance like epidemiological support, case investigation and contact tracing help, the news release said.
Brown said in the news release that the cases are connected to social interactions among college students in Lane County, specifically off-campus parties. She said even small family gatherings can contribute to the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Lane County will remain on the County Watch List for at least three weeks, as is the standard for any county placed on the watch list. There are four other Oregon counties on the watch list — Benton, Clatsop, Malheur and Umatilla counties.
“I urge all Oregonians to continue wearing face coverings, watch your physical distance, wash your hands often, and stay home if you feel sick,” Brown said in the news release. “Now is also a good time to schedule your flu shot.”