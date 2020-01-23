Behind such amenities as free student athletics tickets and access to all LTD transportation, a group called the Athletics and Contracts Finance Committee delegates funding from the student Incidental Fee and negotiates terms that solidify into yearly contracts and agreements. The ACFC currently manages nine different contracts.
This year, the ACFC is headed by UO senior Cynthia Aguilar-Arizmendi. Aguilar has been running the committee since she was elected into the two-year position in Spring 2018.
“The ACFC is one of the committee branches under ASUO’s legislative branch. It is the second-largest consumer of the I-Fee budget,” Aguilar said, referring to the funds collected from student fees. “We currently have nine service contracts with off-campus providers.”
Some of these contracts include a contract with LTD so that UO students can use the public transportation system for free. Another contract includes Sexual Assult Support Services, a service that gives safe spaces and support to survivors of sexual assault.
This week, though, the ACFC voted to terminate its contract with SASS will be terminated, effective July 1, 2020. After that date, the ACFC will only manage 8 outside contracts.
Each year, the ACFC holds public hearings about the renewal of each contract. Many times, contracts ask for increased funding to better their services for students. However, the ACFC must take in many factors when considering granting any contract. One Aguilar has attempted to promote is transparency and student-body involvement.
“What are we actually doing to be transparent? The last time ACFC had a public forum was years ago. Public hearings are, of course public, but how are we promoting those?” Aguilar said.
Aguilar believes the interaction between the student body and the ACFC should be greater. In her statement, she cited just how many times student complaints have come to her attention. Aguilar admits that she has attempted to address them in any way she can, but states that not enough action is placed behind the words.
Last term, the ACFC held an open forum on the agreement they have with university athletics. Students were invited to go to the forum and ask any questions that they had for both the ACFC and the Athletics department. These kinds of events are the type that Aguilar hopes to continue within the ACFC.
“We work together to provide students the opportunity to go to highly competitive games for the cheapest price we can. Using the I-Fee makes that possible,” Jack Foesch, Athletics Contracts Financial Executive Designee said.
Dealing with the agreement between the ACFC and the athletics department is one of the committee’s largest responsibilities. The athletics department is a special case within the ACFC: that deal is considered an “agreement” instead of a contract, since athletics is also a UO affiliate.
“The athletics contract is the longest standing agreement within ASUO,” Becky Girvan, the Director of ASUO said. “One of the reasons ASUO was formed was in relation to athletic attendance.”