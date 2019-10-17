The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, the union representing graduate educators at the University of Oregon, held vote-ins in the EMU Fishbowl Wednesday and Thursday as members of the union vote on whether to authorize a strike during ongoing contract negotiations between the union and the university. If the authorization vote passes, union leadership will have the power to call for a strike as soon as Nov 3.
The vote-in, a protest similar to a sit-in where people occupy a space to raise awareness for a cause or until their demands are met, was a quiet one. Most participants sat quietly, typing on their computers or reading books. The most obvious evidence of the protest was the ubiquity of the GTFF logo throughout the fishbowl. The logo adorned signs reading “Solidarity,” covered the fronts of shirts worn by many GEs and made up the background of “Ready to Strike” buttons.
Óscar Ralda, GTFF member and doctoral student of philosophy, said the increased visibility of the vote-in was important because “students were surprised by the possibility of [GTFF members] going on strike.”
The strike authorization vote closes Thursday night. For union leadership to be authorized to call a strike, 30% of GTFF members must cast a vote and 60% of voters must vote for authorization.
The GTFF will hold a rally outside Johnson Hall at noon on Friday, Oct. 17 where it will announce the results of the vote, according to a press release.