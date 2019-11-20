University of Oregon staff and students congregated in the EMU ballroom Tuesday to teach and learn about the university's many study abroad programs at the annual Study Abroad Fair hosted by Global Education Oregon.
Those interested in studying abroad could speak with study abroad advisors, scholarship experts and study abroad alumni at the fair. The more than 30 booths were organized by departments so students interested in an exchange program in Jerusalem or Spanish immersion in Oviedo would know where to go. Attendees also had the opportunity to enter a raffle for prizes including up to $500 in program discounts.
Fiona Norton, a second-year computer science student, attended the fair to learn more about French programs. She said after she traveled to Taiwan last summer she decided to study abroad to learn more about other countries’ cultures. “The top of my list is checking out art museums,” she said.
More than 1,000 people attended the study abroad fair last year according to one person staffing the event. Those who didn’t attend can speak with GEO advisers during drop-in hours from 1:30-3:30 p.m. weekdays.