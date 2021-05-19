The COVID-19 pandemic has added certain consequences to enrollment at the University of Oregon. However, UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said that for the upcoming fall term, there has been a positive trend in students attending UO, although enrollment numbers will not be concrete until the first day of fall term.
Gabrielle Pearse, an incoming freshman from the class of 2025, said that while she has a few concerns regarding COVID-19, she is excited to be on campus in the fall.
Pearse said she was not able to visit any campuses in person while she was trying to figure out where she wanted to go. Pearse is from Gresham, Oregon; she said that she chose UO because she was offered “awesome” financial aid, and that she likes the overall feel of Eugene.
Pearse said that while she was looking at different schools, the virtual opportunities were helpful, and “gave a pretty good look” at the school.
“But if I was able to look at stuff in person I feel like that would’ve majorly changed my opinion,” Pearse said. “I feel like I would be able to get more of a feel for the campus.”
Nichaela Chante, another incoming freshman for the class of 2025, is from a south suburb outside of Chicago. Chante said that applying and committing to Oregon was random.
“I never had a dream school,” Chante said. “I knew I wanted to go out of state, I didn’t apply to any schools in the state, and I knew that one day I kind of wanted to live in Oregon maybe, so I was like, ‘let’s apply there.’”
Chante said that she has never been to the state of Oregon, and her first time being on campus will be in July when she comes for IntroDUCKtion. She said that the overall application process was fairly easy, but exhausting.
“It was a little different doing everything from home, not being in person, it’s just a lot,” Chante said. “It kinda exhausted me, looking at a computer, ‘cause once you’re done with school it’s like, ‘okay, I have a college essay to write,’ and then it’s like, ‘OK, what if I don’t get in?’”
Chante said that for IntroDUCKtion, the university requires that students wear masks. It also requires that students either be fully vaccinated, or have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours in advance. She said that the measures UO is taking is easing her worries with coming to campus during a pandemic.
“I am happy that we’re going to be in-person learning,” Chante said. “To know that they’re trying to get it back to normal eased my worries, ‘cause I know that I’m gonna have a normal college experience, almost. I just have to be careful with it.”
Pearse said that she is a little apprehensive regarding COVID-19, but that she has plans with her future roommate to be safe and attempt to avoid any COVID-19 spread.
“Recently my school opened up for hybrid schooling, and we already have our first COVID case,” Pearse said. “I’m just like, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be interesting.’ But I feel like as we go into campus this year, most people will be fully vaccinated, so I’m kind of hopeful.”
Hubbard said UO will continue to accept applications and deposits throughout the summer, while it holds IntroDUCKtion programs. The university will know enrollment on the first day of fall term, with official enrollment figures during the fourth week of fall term.
Chante said that she is excited to come to Oregon and enjoy her college experience.
“I’m a first generation college student, and I’m the oldest of four girls on my mom’s side and I have two older sisters on my dad's side, and none of them went to college, so I was kind of alone in the process,” Chante said. “I’m excited to be in a new state and for the new experiences.”