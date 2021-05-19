An incoming freshman pushes her items to her new dormitory along with her parent's assistance on Sept. 25, 2020. The freshman class of 2024 officially moved into the dorms the last weekend of Sept at the University of Oregon. The university requires first-year students to live in dorms their first year attending. The university follows the state's protocols regarding COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the virus. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)