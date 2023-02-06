The Student Worker Union at the University of Oregon began the process of becoming a certified union at the beginning of fall term.

Since then, it has grown from fewer than 15 organizers to more than 30, according to the union.

At its second overall union meeting on Jan. 21, UOSW talked about the mission and value of the union and gave a membership update regarding card counts to the new and returning members from last term.

Elizabeth White, the co-chair of UOSW’s media and communication team, said one of its main goals was to connect with different workplaces on campus like IT or library employees due to a large portion of union members being dining hall workers.

White said the idea of an undergraduate union has existed for a while.

“When I worked in dining originally we used to talk about it a lot. There were always whispers, but there was never any action because we do go to the university, and we were very hesitant because we were scared of losing our jobs,” White said.

After certification in the spring term, the UO will be expected to recognize UOSW as a certified union and the negotiation process will begin, according to White. UOSW is advocating for a two-week pay period for student workers, a dependable process for sexual assault and harassment cases in the workplace and ensuring students know their rights as employees, White said.

“It’s really important that student workers know their rights because a lot of times bosses will not directly say anything about the union, but there is something that makes workers question if what is happening is right,” White said.

UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said UO has not received any communication from UOSW, but the university is aware organizing efforts are underway.

“The university does not take a position with respect to employee unionization efforts,” Jarvis said. She said the university strives to uphold a philosophy based on two objectives: “providing valuable work experience and financial assistance while pursuing higher education.”

Isabel Marshall, an organizer at UOSW, said the union knows that the UO is aware of them and is failing to acknowledge the union and its demands.

“Lots of students have been feeling like they aren’t adequately trained for the work they're doing. Not being trained in ways that prepare student workers for situations like sexual harassment. Would they know who to talk to? Who to report it to? Who they can seek?” Marshall said.

Marshall said UOSW’s demands for a two-week pay period have attracted new members.

“When it comes down to it, we have a monthly pay period instead of a bi-weekly pay period. Most of the time when rent is due, it’s due on the first of the month. By the time it is the end of the next month, it’s easy to run low. It doesn’t allow for budgeting to be done very effectively,’’ she said.

Going forward, the UOSW organizers said they are advocating for a union that demands and receives change.

“Our goal isn't just to empower student workers but to create and empower everyone on campus to know the value of collective power,” Marshall said.