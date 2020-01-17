The University of Oregon Beta chapter of the fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon was temporarily suspended Tuesday following “accusations made against the chapter” of possible student conduct code violations, according to UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis.
“This emergency action was taken to ensure the health and safety of the university community in accordance with the Student Conduct Code,” Jarvis said.
UO will conduct an initial investigation into accusations leveled against SigEp, Jarvis said, but she did not say what the accusations were. The fraternity chapter will remain on suspension for the duration of the investigation.
“Safety of students and the campus community is always a top concern,” Jarvis said, “and the university regularly looks into allegations of action that might have been in violation of the Student Conduct Code.”
SigEp did not respond to request for comment.