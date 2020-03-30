Four new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered, bringing Lane County’s grand total to 16 cases, Lane County Public Health announced in a press release Monday evening.
One positive case was of a Eugene-Springfield woman in her 30s, living in a private residence. The press release described the woman as medically stable at home.
Another case was of a Eugene-Springfield woman in her 80s, who also lives in a private residence is medically stable and at home.
A Eugene-Springfield man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19, as well. The man lives in a private residence. The press release said that he has been hospitalized, and is in stable condition.
The fourth case was of a male in his 50s, from outside of the Eugene-Springfield area. The press release said that the man lives in a private residence. He has also been hospitalized and was described as being in stable condition.
The press release did not specify which hospitals the two men have been admitted to.
Communicable disease investigations are currently underway, according to the release. Individuals who came into contact with the four new positive COVID-19 cases will be notified by LCPH. Additional information, if available, will be provided at tomorrow’s LCPH press briefing.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.