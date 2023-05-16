Initial election returns on Tuesday night show Rick Hamilton, Tom Di Liberto, Jenny Jonak and Morgan Munro lead in the Eugene 4J School Board race.

Retired teacher Tom Di Liberto leads the Position 1 race with 61.11% of the vote. His stated priorities include better collaboration between the board, families, students and staff; student mental health; more emphasis on subjects that aren’t on standardized tests; equity and inclusion and reducing class sizes. Di Liberto had nearly $33,000 in campaign contributions according to campaign finance data.

Retired police officer Rick Hamilton leads the Position 4 race with 59.42% of the vote. Hamilton has served on several state government diversity, equity and inclusion teams. His stated priorities include increasing school board functionality and transparency, increasing graduation rates, balancing the 4J budget, supporting marginalized students, improving student mental health and increasing safety — possibly by bringing back school resource officers. Hamilton had over $41,000 in campaign contributions according to campaign finance data.

Incumbent 4J School Board member Gordon Lafer is losing by a significant margin against his opponent, Rick Hamilton, for Position 4. Lafer currently has 40.14% of the vote. Lafer, a UO professor and former U.S. congressional advisor on labor and education, ran a platform of smaller class sizes, bringing back elementary school librarians and reducing student workloads. Some of Lafer’s notable endorsements included Congresswoman Val Hoyle and former Eugene Mayor Kitty Piercy. Lafer had over $40,000 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance data.

Di Liberto’s primary opponent, local dentist Micahel Bratland, ran on a platform of school security, class size reduction and curriculum reform. Bratland currently has 25.61% of the vote. Bratland had nearly $6,000 in campaign contributions according to campaign finance data.

The third candidate in the race for Position 1, Juan Carlos Valle, who has received 13.09% of the vote, despite dropping out of the race over a month ago.

Lawyer and PTA co-chair Jenny Jonak leads the Position 5 race with 76.44% of the vote. Her stated priorities include reducing class sizes, giving teachers more resources, promoting career and technical education coursework, better collaboration between the School Board and parents, getting proper resources for students with disabilities, encouraging racial equity and improving academic performance. Jonak raised over $44,000 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance data.

Management consultant, corporate trainer and PTA president Morgan Munro leads the Position 7 race, with 74.79% of the vote. Her stated priorities include increasing academic performance especially in elementary reading; creating a more welcoming environment for students of color or who are low-income, have disabilities, speak english as a second language or are LGBTQ+; more school board transparency; balancing the 4J budget; supporting career and technical education; and increasing teacher resources. Munro had nearly $30,000 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance data.

Munro’s opponent, businessman Timothy Sutherland, trails with 24.97% of the vote. Sutherland ran on a platform of school safety, curriculum reform and improving academic performance. Sutherland had over $5,500 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance data.

