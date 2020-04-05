Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lane County this weekend, Lane County Public Health announced, bringing Lane County’s total number of cases to 28.
On Saturday evening, LCPH announced one new positive COVID-19 case. The Eugene-Springfield man, in his 60s, is hospitalized and in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the LCPH press release. He lives in a private residence, the release stated.
This morning, three more positive COVID-19 cases were announced. One was of a Eugene-Springfield female, in her 80s, who lives in a private residence, according to the LCPH press release. The woman is hospitalized, and is in the ICU.
The other two cases were of Eugene-Springfield females in their 30s, living in separate private residences. Both are living in their homes, were described as medically stable and following LCPH guidelines, according to the LCPH press release.
The press releases stated that LCPH will contact individuals who came in contact with these new positive COVID-19 cases. Communicable disease investigations are underway with all four new cases, the release stated.
Any additional information for the four cases will be shared at tomorrow’s LCPH press briefing, broadcast on Facebook Live.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.