A former University of Oregon graduate teaching fellow was last seen on Saturday, and Eugene police are asking anyone who has seen him to contact the department.
Roscoe Secondo Casita, 37, was reported missing by his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 7. Casita was scheduled for an appointment, but never returned home, according to EPD.
Police said Casita’s 2017 blue Subaru Outback was found near Timpanogas Lake, a frequent camping spot for him and his family. The lake is 93 miles southeast of Eugene in the Umpqua National Forest.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, grey and brown shoes, and a leather bracelet, according to the police. Roscoe Castita is 5 foot 10 inches tall with a heavier build and has black hair, blue eyes and a goatee.
The Register Guard reported Casita’s credit card was last used at the Ray’s Foods in Oakridge on Saturday, and that he “does not have his cell phone, any camping equipment or warm clothes with him to be out in the wilderness.” Any sightings of Roscoe Casita should be reported to Eugene police at 541-682-5111.