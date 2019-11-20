Colt Lyerla, a former tight end for the Oregon Ducks, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to domestic violence and heroin possession charges in Lane County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison, according to court records.
The Register-Guard reported that the 27-year-old was arrested on June 18 after attacking and strangling his then-girlfriend at her home in Eugene. The woman suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and was moved to a local hospital for treatment. Lyerla first tried to run away when police found him in Springfield the following day but was apprehended with a stun gun and has since remained in Lane County Jail.
Lyerla faced charges of coercion, second-degree assault, felony strangulation and menacing — all constituting domestic violence. He was also charged with felony unlawful possession of heroin. Lyerla will be credited for time already served in jail.
Lyerla had been arrested previously on drug-related charges.
Lyerla joined Oregon’s roster in 2011, according to GoDucks.com, and was named a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention before leaving during the 2013 season for undisclosed personal reasons.
While his legal issues initially barred him from being drafted to an NFL team, he eventually signed with the Green Bay Packers but was waived following a knee injury, according to ESPN.