As University of Oregon seniors scramble to order regalia, apply for their degree and invite loved ones to the big day, their schedules leave little room to contemplate the storm of emotions accompanying graduation.

Those who have received a diploma, however, can recount them distinctly. Removed from the chaos of commencement, UO alumni contemplate their time in college, what they have learned since then and what they wish they had done differently.

“During graduation, I felt satisfied for the most part,” Jocelyn Hurd, class of 2021 general social sciences major, said. “In general, it was just exciting to be able to finish undergrad in only three years. Also, all of the friendships that have come out of my college experience have been very rewarding.”

Currently, Hurd works as a temporary receptionist for an insurance brokerage. She said she wished she took advantage of UO’s student resources more frequently while she was on campus.

“From my experience, the advice I would give to current undergrads would be to network more and build connections, especially with professors,” she said. “For graduating seniors, I would say that Handshake can be really useful. Also, try not to rush through it all if you don’t have to.”

For many recent alumni, COVID-19 disrupted plans for in-person graduation. Rio Solano, class of 2021 general music major, said he felt disappointed about learning remotely before graduation because of the interconnectivity that his major required.

“With the pandemic, I feel like the quality of my education dropped significantly from the shift to online classes,” he said. “Music is a very hands-on field that requires lots of experience working with professional equipment and other musicians. But due to the last year of my college experience being largely online-based, I missed out on a large section of my professional development and didn’t feel as prepared as I wanted to be for entering into post-college life.”

Today, Solano works as a choir teacher for junior high and high school students. He said there is value in fortifying lasting relationships with mentors as an undergraduate because they can offer assistance with post-graduation plans.

“I wish I would have pursued more professional friendships within the music school and had taken advantage of the workshops and guest speaker events hosted by the school,” he said. “While I cannot change this now, I feel that if I took those things more seriously, finding my career path after college would have been more clear.”

Hurd and Solano see the benefit in investing fully into the college experience by building campus connections. Other alumni believe the learning does not stop at graduation. Sam Lukins, class of 2020 business administration major, said “experience is absolutely irreplaceable” when looking for work as a new graduate.

“Just because you have graduated college does not mean you are done being a student,” he said. “You are just becoming a student of your next trade, whether that be in the corporate world, your own small business or anything else. Learn everything about what you do, no matter what it is, and it will only make you better at it and more valuable down the road.”

UO’s Commencement Ceremony will take place on Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium. This year’s celebration will also invite back the classes of 2020 and 2021. As the university’s newly fledged ducklings prepare to leave the nest, they join a vast community of former ducks ready to support them on the course they chart for themselves.

“My best advice for graduating seniors or undergraduates, in general, is to become confident in yourself,” Robert Bohall, class of 2021 jazz studies major, said. “Do not underestimate the influence that you have on your immediate environment. Be brave and take opportunities. College can certainly be difficult, but it is always better to focus on the path rather than the obstacles.”