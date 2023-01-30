With the national rise of flu cases, PeaceHealth and University Health Services struggle to keep up with the trifecta of COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

The University of Oregon continues to try and provide for its students with vaccine offerings, free masks and rapid testing on campus. Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District continues to serve students with emergency care when cases become more severe.

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District is the closest hospital to the University of Oregon and serves many students.

The hospital has been providing emergency services for those in the community battling bouts of COVID-19. But now, an influx in hospitalizations for the flu and RSV has been filling up beds in the emergency department.

“Unfortunately, COVID has caused difficulties in nursing shortages and other problems in the hospital,” PeaceHealth medical director Charlotte Ransom said.

The nursing shortage is not only an issue in Eugene, but also of national concern. According to Nursing World, more than 500,000 RNs retired in 2022, many of whom suffered burn out from earlier surges in the pandemic.

The hospital is still able to see all patients, but the wait time has increased, leaving some patients waiting upward of three hours to receive emergency care. She said she encourages students to try and limit their need for emergency services. One way students can do this is by drinking in moderation, she said.

A large portion of the students seen in the emergency room have had too much to drink, she said. Drinking also decreases people’s ability to fight infection , Ransom said.

“It’s important to try and stay healthy so you don't have to come to the emergency department. Making sure you're getting enough sleep, eating well, not stressing your body too much, that is more likely for you to get sick,” Ransom said.

University Health Services at UO is also grappling with the rise in flu cases, with students experiencing flu symptoms taking up about half of its appointments each day, according to Medical Director Anna Hejinian.

“As influenza cases in the area began to spike last November and December, these acute care appointments were filled early each day with students exhibiting influenza symptoms. Staff have observed the same during periods when COVID cases are surging,” Hejinian said.

When rises in flu or COVID-19 cases occur at UO, UHS schedules additional staff and works more patients into its schedule, Hejinian said.

Her advice for avoiding the surge in flu cases: wash hands, rest, eat nutritious foods, exercise, wear a mask and get vaccinated.

UO students and staff can schedule immunizations for both the flu and COVID-19 through the myUOHealth portal.