Five University of Oregon students in Eugene tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26, according to an email sent out to students Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of university-related cases to 10.
UO originally reported one of the new positive cases as presumptive on June 22. That case is now confirmed, according to the email.
The students are recovering in isolation and public health officials are conducting contract tracing for these new cases.
The Eugene campus reported its first positive COVID-19 case on June 12, and reported three additional confirmed positive cases on June 22.
Lane County currently has 39 positive cases of COVID-19, according to current Lane County Public Health data. The county has seen 124 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.