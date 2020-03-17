Lane County Public Health announced the first suspected death caused by COVID-19 in Lane County Tuesday night.
The individual was a woman in her 60s living in the Eugene-Springfield metro area. She was admitted to the PeaceHealth Riverbend hospital on March 14 and died the same day in the emergency department, according to Dr. James McGovern, PeaceHealth Oregon vice president of medical affairs.
The emergency department physicians tested her while they were treating her in the hospital. Lane County received the positive test results Tuesday evening.
“Our hearts go out to the friends and family who are affected by this terrible news,” Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County Public Health’s chief medical officer, said at a press briefing Tuesday night.
The hospital has been in contact with the individual’s family, McGovern said. “As community members, our hearts and prayers go out to them.”
Luedtke said Lane County Public Health’s contact investigation is ongoing. The hospital is in the process of identifying and contacting care providers at the hospital who may have come into contact with the individual, McGovern said.
This is the second positive COVID-19 test reported in Lane County. “We have a number of patients who have tests out, but no other positive patients at this point in time,” McGovern said.
The first positive COVID-19 test in Lane County was announced Tuesday afternoon, a 69-year-old man who is medically stable at home and following health officials’ recommendations.
People who believe they have symptoms should call their doctor for phone triage. “The message is still the same,” Luedtke said. “This is a virus that transmits respiratorily. Many people are at risk because of their potential exposure.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.