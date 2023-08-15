Fires across Lane County
The Bedrock wildfire is currently active roughly 40 miles east of Eugene, in the Willamette National Forest’s Bedrock campground. The fire has scorched 22,679 acres and is 20% contained.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation early Monday morning for the Bedrock Fire, in the areas of:
Peninsula Road, east of Timber Creek
Big Fall Creek Road, east of the intersection with Peninsula
Those who plan to evacuate can find shelter at Lowell High School.
In the next 72 hours, the projected activity of the Bedrock Fire is a continuation of “extreme” fire behavior due to warmer and drier conditions. After 72 hours, the fire may let up slightly due to cooling temperatures.
The Bedrock Fire started on July 22, but the cause of the fire is undetermined. An estimated containment date is set to be October 1, 2023.
The Bedrock Fire is the largest fire throughout Lane County at the moment, though two smaller fires rage: the Wiley Fire and Lookout Fire, one of which is spreading at a rapid pace, are currently active and not fully contained. The “Lookout” fire has currently burned 2,073 acres.
The sheriff’s office also issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation for the Lookout Fire, for the areas of:
Taylor Road
North Bank Road
All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane
Mona Campground
Lookout Campground
HJ Andrews Experimental Forest headquarters
Governor Tina Kotek declared the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Lookout Fire, which allows for mobilizing firefighters, fire-fighting equipment and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Blue Incident Management team to assist in ceasing the fire and protecting lands.
Extreme weather and air quality conditions in Eugene
An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Oregon, including Eugene, due to expected afternoon temperatures of 96 to 105 degrees for the next two to three days.
The warning is in place until 11 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Thursday and beyond.
The current air quality for Eugene and Springfield is “very unhealthy”, according to Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, the air quality index was 309, which is classified as "hazardous" – the highest level of concern for AQI levels.
Lane County’s website has a list of resources for beating the heat and staying cool during the current heat wave. County officials recommend finding air conditioning, avoid being in direct sun, drinking plenty of water and closing blinds in residences.