Throughout dead week, EMU food vendors will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Ducks Feeding Ducks fund, which is part of the Feed the Flock initiative. The task force, which is made up of people from a variety of campus departments, was created last year as a way to ensure that students have enough to eat.
“When we have students who are food secure, we know that they will do better in school,” Jill Creighton, assistant dean of students, told the Emerald last fall when the initiatives launched.
Ducks Feeding Ducks is a program that any student can access anonymously if they are facing food insecurity. If students apply online and meet certain criteria, $10 will be added to their Duck Bucks account within an hour of applying. The funds can only be spent at food venues on campus that accept Duck Bucks.
The following food vendors will donate to the Ducks Feeding Ducks fund throughout the week:
Monday: Fresh Corner Market will donate $1 for every Mighty Bowl purchased from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chipotle will donate 33 percent of its proceeds from all food purchases throughout the day.
Wednesday: Panda Express will donate 20 percent of its proceeds from all food purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday: Falling Sky will donate $1 for every slice of pizza purchased throughout the day.
Friday: Jamba Juice will donate $1 for every Pomegranate Antioxidant smoothie purchased throughout the day.
Additionally, Joe’s Burgers, Fresh Corner Market, all UO Dining venues and the Duck Store are giving people the option to round up the total of their purchase to donate to the fund. Anybody can donate directly to the Ducks Feeding Ducks fund online as well.
Dan Geiger, assistant director of retail services in the EMU, said this is the first of many fundraising efforts for the Ducks Feeding Ducks fund that will take place during future dead weeks.
Starting spring term, students will also be able to donate remaining funds on their Duck Bucks account directly to the Ducks Feeding Ducks fund and “support their fellow students,” said Geiger.
“The program is a very effective part of the Feed the Flock initiative, as students experiencing food insecurity easily request funds online, get them added very quickly to their DB account, and go get a meal of their choice with EMU vendors or at Housing outlets,” said Geiger.