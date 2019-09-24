Around 500 people, many of whom were young, gathered at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza Friday to join the Global Climate Strike, demanding action from government-involved adults on what one of the youth speakers referred to as a “scientifically proven deadline” to save the planet from global warming.
On Friday, millions of people from 117 countries across the globe took time from their daily routines to gather and speak out to say “enough is enough,” according to a press release. The crowds energy was uplifting and hopeful, with multicolored banners and synchronized chanting.
Abe Luedkte, 17, a South Eugene high school senior and leader of the school’s 30-member environmental club, was one of the rally’s leaders. He spoke animatedly about how he helped organize the march of about 400 people from South Eugene high school to the plaza where the rally was held. Luedkte said local nonprofits 350 Eugene and Our Children’s Trust assisted with materials for signs that read “earthlings unite” and “another night another day, 60,000,000 plastics are being thrown away.”
“I’ve been working on environmental activism for four years,” Luedkte said. “This global climate strike is just a small part of what we do.”
See more photos from the Climate Strike here
He said they take action at the local level by getting compost in schools, as well as participating in broader efforts like going to the capital and lobbying state legislators to try and pass climate bills.
Jesse Hubbe is a member of the Sunrise Movement, a group dedicated to ending climate change, incorporating economic prosperity into the equation along the way. Many of the youth speakers at the event were members of Sunrise. Hubbe called Sunrise, “a movement of young people organized around pushing for politicians that will actually help save the earth.” He said all members must be under the age of 35.
Sunrise is building a force of young people to attract attention to the growing concerns surrounding the health of our planet, according to its website. Hubbe said he is proud to be a part of something this great that will serve future generations.
This event is not the end of this week's actions taken by citizens for climate change. The Sunrise Movement will host a mass video call Tuesday, Sept. 24, to go over details of its strategy for fighting climate change.
Other local events for the week include a presentation of climate declaration to the Lane County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and a Know Your Rights training hosted by the Civil Liberties Defense Center on Thursday, Sept. 26.