Starbucks workers at two Eugene locations began picketing at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning Workers organized a strike “following the unlawful termination of union organizers in the Pacific Northwest,” according to a statement from the Eugene Starbucks Workers United.

“We’re protesting to call out the unfair targeting of union organizers in the store and in-town,” barista Ian Meagher said.

He said some workers have received dress code violations for wearing their Starbucks Workers United shirts. “They’re using it as a way to union bust by saying, ‘you’re not following the correct dress policy,’” Meagher said.

Workers are also protesting “the unfair exclusion of union stores from new benefits like better pay, more sick time and better tips,” according to the post.

Meagher said Starbucks recently announced a massive benefits package which includes increased wages, faster sick pay and sick time approval and the option for customers to leave digital credit card tips.

“Workers are missing out on a huge income stream given the percentage of transactions that are done over card,” he said.

Meagher said Starbucks announced the package for every store within the company except the ones that are already unionized and those in the process of unionizing.

“Their explanation for why they’re not offering these is that they’re not legally allowed to unilaterally make changes at unionized stores,” he said.

Meagher said Starbucks can handle this in good faith by coming to the bargaining table prepared to offer the exact same terms that were given to other stores to the unions.

Workers at both locations will picket again tomorrow, May 19, beginning at 9 a.m. with a rally planned for 6 p.m. at the 29th and Willamette location.