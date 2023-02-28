Eugene Springfield Fire is responding to a structural fire at the Valley River Inn in Eugene on 1000 Valley River Way.

The fire started on the second floor which spread to the third floor and attic setting off the building's fire alarm, according to a Eugene Springfield press release.

No injuries were reported according to the press release.

According to the press release, the building's sprinkler system did not activate and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Multiple units responded to the fire after it was called in at 11:09 a.m., according to the dispatch log.

ESF are still working to contain the fire as of 1:03 p.m., according to the press release.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.