Eugene firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Earl Hall, according to the Eugene Police Department Fire & Emergency Services log.
Mckenzie, an Earl resident and a sophomore business student, heard the fire alarm go off around 6 p.m. while she was studying in her room.
“You could tell it was different than a drill because it was the hallway alarms, rather than the actual room alarms,” said Mckenzie, who declined to give her last name.
Eugene-Springfield Fire was dispatched at 6:05 p.m., according to the log.
Requests for comment and clarification on how and when the fire started and whether anyone had been injured were not returned by UO spokespeople by the time of publication, but they indicated they are looking into the matter.
The Emerald will continue to report as this story develops.