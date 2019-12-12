On November 25th, the Eugene City Council voted to ban single-use polystyrene and plastic bags. Starting in January 2020, these items will no longer be available in any of Eugene’s favorite restaurants.
Local eateries such as The Bier Stein, Parkside Cafe and Wild Duck have said that the new ban will not directly affect business-as-usual as they have discontinued the use of these products years ago.
“I'm actually personally for the ban,” said Bier Stein Owner Troy Potter. “Here at the Bier Stein we haven't had any single use plastic for a long time, even years. All of our to-go boxes are recycled paper. Our to-go silverware is compostable stuff, and we don't use any plastic bags whatsoever."
OSPIRG, a University of Oregon environmental advocacy group, has been pushing for a law like this one to spring into action for months. For Abby Keep, Wildlife Over Waste coordinator for OSPIRG, this act was a win for environmental awareness.
"In January, there was a bill in the legislature that we expected would pass, and it would ban single-use polystyrene take-out cups statewide. I ended up going to March to testify in front of the house environmental committee towards that. It passed in the house and then in June, it failed by one vote in the senate. That was extremely frustrating,” said Keep. “So, it felt really great to have it turn out so well locally in Eugene.”
Keep said that OSPIRG will push further for a polystyrene ban statewide, and that there is still work to be done there. However, OSPIRG will transition its focus to UO.
“We're going to be working with the university to get them to ban more single-use plastics on campus. There's a lot of waste in the EMU, the dining halls and especially at sporting events."
Sherri Theiben, owner of Park St. Cafe, said that the most difficult transition for her business was with the other single-use plastic ordinance passed in May. The ordinance statement said that businesses are allowed to have items such as plastic spoons and straws, however, they aren’t allowed to give them without consent.
“Honestly, the only big deal is that we're not allowed to ask people if they want a plastic fork or spoon anymore, even though they're plant based,” she said. “It's still a little awkward because we don't want to be rude to our customers.” Theiben said that the restaurant composts everything, and has never had any other qualms with the plastic bans.
For Potter, these changes are necessary for improvements among the community regarding environmental protection and change.
“What we're dealing with now is super disheartening. I look at Amazon Creek sometimes, which is right next to the Bier Stein, and there's all kinds of plastic trash in there,” he said. “It goes from there right out the Willamette River, then goes right out to the ocean. It’ll be really hard for some places at first. Change is always tough. But, really, the only constant is change."