In 2022, Eugene Public Library was ranked as a “Star Library,” meaning it ranked in the top 3% of national libraries for cost effectiveness in delivering key services. This is the second year in a row Eugene Public Library has ranked and the seventh time since the awards began 15 years ago.

The Library Journal, a trade publication for librarians, scores U.S. public libraries on the LJ Index of Public Library Services and awards “Star Library” ratings based on the scores.

According to the Library Journal, LJ Index scores are measured by different per capita service output statistics. The services include library visits, circulation, program attendance, public internet computer use and electronic circulation.

“I always described it as the ‘Oscars’ of library awards.” Will O’Hearn, the Director of Library Services said. “It is the highest honor you could get.”

O’Hearn said a big factor to Eugene Public Library’s success is that it is actively trying to be more than just a library and has maintained a goal of maximizing what it has to help serve the community.

“I know people think of the library as a place of just books, but really what we focus on is, ‘How can we make the biggest possible impact in our community?''' he said.

According to O’Hearn, impacting the community positively comes from partnering with organizations, creating events and other strategies that the community can benefit from.

Angela Ocaña, the library’s Community Services Manager, said the library’s relationship with the community is what sets it apart from other library systems. “I think we are in a category of library that really promotes access to everyone in the community,” Ocaña said.

“We are trying to make sure that every person who walks through our door has access to services from a warm chair, to a great book, to a sewing machine,” Ocaña said. “We are trying to make sure every member of our community is valued and welcomed.”

O’Hearn also credits the success to the staff at Eugene Public Library for being dedicated to working to better the community. “They truly care about serving their community with all the resources we have,” he said.

The “Star Library” ranking for Eugene Public Library factors in all the locations and mobile services throughout their system, meaning the Downtown Library, as well as the Sheldon and Bethel branches, were considered in the rankings.

“Bethel and Sheldon are definitely a big part of the reason why we have a good library system,” O’Hearn said.

O’Hearn also credits the award to the help of local partners they have, such as Friends of Eugene Library, a group that sells donated books to support the library.

Connie Regali, president of the Friends of Eugene Library board, said they run different events throughout the year that are used as fundraisers for the library. The board, which has been around for 40 years, organizes different book sales and book donation pick-ups with all the money going back into the library.

According to Regali, one of the best parts about the board is that everyone is a volunteer, meaning all the money made by the Friends of Eugene Library goes right back to the library.

“It’s thrilling to see that,” Regali said about the “Star Library” award. “Because you know you are supporting a worthy organization.”

O’Hearn said maintaining cost-effectiveness every year comes from always looking for ways to improve.

“We are happy when we do well,” O’Hearn said “But we don’t ever stop there and say ‘We are done with this.’”

The Library Journal gave 5,359 public libraries an LJ Index score, but only 258 of those libraries received a star.

The Library Journal categorizes all the libraries by nine different expenditure ranges, which has Eugene Public Library in the $10 million to $29.9 million range. With an operating expenditure of a little more than $14 million, Eugene Public Library ranked 14th nationally within its expenditure range with an Index score of 1336.

Eugene Public Library was also ranked first in the state of Oregon within their range and was given four out of five stars.

O’Hearn said that over the past few years the biggest challenge the library has faced is the pandemic. O’Hearn said a new challenge is pivoting out of the pandemic.

“We learned how to work in a pandemic, and now we are coming back and reimagining who we are,” he said.

While the library is proud to be a “Star Library,” it is more proud of what the ranking means, he said. “What it represents is that we are truly serving our community well and giving them opportunities,” O’Hearn said. “It is a sign that we are on the right path.”

O’Hearn said he hopes the award means something to the people of Eugene.

“It shows how much we care about our community,” he said.