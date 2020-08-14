Friday, Aug, 7
Before announcing his candidacy for Eugene mayor on Aug. 11, Isiah Wagoner led a group at Sladden Park on the “Justice for Isiah” march starting at 6:30 p.m.
The group of about 50 to 70 people began marching a little after 7 p.m.
At the roundabout where a driver struck Wagoner on June 28, he gave a speech about the impact the traumatic event had on him and his family.
A man, driving at a high rate of speed, attempted to drive through the crowd as they turned onto 2nd Ave.
The Bike Safety Team diverted the situation by standing their ground and the group continued to march.
After Wagoner said that the march was not a campaign event, he went into a speech about his qualifications to clarify questions regarding his experience.
He said that Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis hadn’t done enough for the homeless community in Eugene. "I'm not going to lie to anyone here, but if I'm mayor, I will probably not defund the police." Instead, he said he would focus on expanding other services like CAHOOTS.
Referring to other local anti-racist protest groups, Wagoner said, "I'm not a Klansman who comes out at night and sets stuff on fire." The march ended at 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Eugene Pride and Black Unity’s “March for Black Trans Lives” event, which drew several hundred attendees, started at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse at 12 p.m.
Before starting the march, Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans said, “We will defeat 45, we will take our country back, we will take our city back.” Evans said to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, regarding COVID-19.
Throughout the march to Skinner Butte Park, where organizers held an outdoor Pride event, some as-of-yet unheard chants took form the group chanted phrases like “1,2,3, 4, open up your closet door, 5, 6,7, 8, don’t assume you’re kids are straight” and “we’re here, we’re Queer, we’re fabulous — get used to it.”
The march stopped at an intersection in the middle of the Saturday Market and leaders asked for those there to join. A few did.
Prior to arriving at the park, a counter-protester in a large truck, who had been following the back of the crowd for quite some time, almost hit another car and nearly flipped his own while driving past and flipping-off the Bike Safety Crew members.
The official Eugene Pride event began once the group arrived at Skinner Butte Park.
Sizzle Pie donated multiple pizzas and both Irie Jamaican Food Cart and The Peaceful Palate were serving food, as well. Performances by the Xcape Dance Company, the Work Dance Company, DJ Kingsley Strange and drag performer Karress Ann Slaughter entertained the crowd from the stage. The performances went past 6 p.m. and into the evening.
The same evening, Lane County Mutual Aid held a rally and protest in support of the hunger strike at the Lane County Jail starting at 6 p.m. Those inside participating in the strike were on day 49.
Prior to speeches, organizers passed out a pamphlet titled “Abolition or Bust” to the crowd of approximately 30 people.
The main speaker said, "We are a small group. Thank you for coming out on short notice."
Speaking about the nine arrests on Aug. 5, the speaker said, "We are here because nine people got brought to this jail and are now in the highest risk factor for COVID-19." The event ended shortly after.
Sunday, Aug. 9
BIPOC Liberation Collective, Disarm UO and Lane County Mutual Aid partnered up again to host the second installment of the Ham Slam Pig Roast at Monroe Park starting at 6 p.m.
About 100 people were spread on the grass taking turns reading poems and telling stories about their experiences with law enforcement throughout the country.
Beginning with an update on the hunger strike, which entered its eighth week the same day, the speaker shared a letter written by someone incarcerated in the jail.
In the letter, the person wrote of their reasons to join the strike. The person said that they initially thought the strike was pointless, but one day saw hundreds of protesters outside the jail expressing solidarity with the strikers.
“It has now been 12 days since I had a meal,” the person wrote.
Prior to the poetry slam, speakers from BLC spoke about black bloc tactics, knowing one’s rights when the police come to the door and shared personal stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted by police.
Attendees read poems, including “Bullet Points” by Jericho Brown, aloud.
Thursday, Aug. 13
The “Grocery Works Against Racism” march began at Market of Choice on 29th Ave. at 4 p.m with about 30 to 40 protesters in attendance.
Before the beginning of the march to Sundance Natural Foods on 24th Ave., a man waving a small American flag marched on his own across the street from the protest. He left just prior to speeches by former employees of both stores.
Around 5:20 p.m., the march began and the group directed chants of “Black lives matter” and “hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist hippies have got to go” towards both customers and passersby driving by.
Walking on the sidewalk for the majority of the march, the protesters arrived at Sundance around 6 p.m. and were met with current employees outside defending their place of business. One had a sign that read “Sundance is not racist.”
In front, a woman registering customers to vote became confrontational with the crowd and told Jay Mercury of Black Unity to “put your muzzle on,” immediately drawing condemnation from the crowd.
“That is the most racist thing I’ve heard today,” one speaker said.
Around 7 p.m. and prior to the end of the protest, organizers passed out chalk and many protesters wrote BLM-related messages and criticized the grocery store.
Francis O'Leary contributed reporting to this story.