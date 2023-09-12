In a written statement this afternoon, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis said she will not be seeking a third term and instead will endorse local architect Kaarin Knudson to run for mayor.
"It has been an honor to serve as Eugene's mayor," said Vinis. "And it is time to make space for new leaders. I know that Kaarin has the vision, experience, and temperament to lead our city through the work ahead."
Vinis formally made her announcement both not to run and to endorse Knudson at 5:30 p.m. on September 12, at the Campbell Community Center.
Mayor Vinis was first elected mayor in 2016 and began serving in 2017. She was then re-elected for a second term in 2020.
Kaarin Knudson is a local educator and architect who has practiced architecture and design in Oregon since 2007. She is also the founding director of Better Housing Together, a multi-sector housing advocacy organization created in 2017 with the goal of improving housing affordability and supply in Lane County, according to Better Housing Together’s website.
Knudson ran track and field for the University of Oregon from 1994–1999 and is an accomplished collegiate athlete. She was a seven-time NCAA qualifier and a two-time Academic All-American in the 800m and the mile. In 1999, she was Oregon’s NCAA Woman of the Year.
Vinis has overseen some eventful years during her time as mayor of Eugene. From protests and riots in Eugene following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, to COVID-19 lockdowns, to the city’s more recent passing and then reversal of the controversial electrification proposal and natural gas ban.
Vinis was asked by the Emerald on Friday of last week whether she would seek re-election, something she did not comment on at the time.
The primary election for the mayoral position will be on May 21, 2024, and the general election will be on November 5, 2024.