On Jan. 16, people gathered at Autzen Stadium to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and shared the actions they will take in upholding MLK’s philosophies of justice and equality for all.

After three years of postponing the march due to the pandemic, the Eugene Springfield NAACP coordinated a march from Autzen Stadium to the Hult Performing Arts Center in Downtown Eugene.

Val Hoyle, the United States representative for Oregon’s fourth congressional district, attended the event. “I think that it’s critical right now more than ever before that we come together and show, not only that we believe in the mission of Martin Luther King Jr., but that we’re actually willing to do the work,” Hoyle said.

Hoyle said people must continue serving their communities and learning about history even after the holiday to create social change.

Eugene Springfield NAACP President Miles Rowe Pendleton spoke prior to the start of the march. “After years of not being able to gather again. Look at us,” Pendleton said.

He said the community needs to support those who have been unheard and ignored.

“These days, these moments, these events, they mean something because we collectively decide that they need to mean something,” Pendleton said.

Shannetta Mennenga, president of the South Willamette Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women, attended the march along with other members of the organization.

Mennenga said it was important for the organization to support causes that are working to protect the same goals of equality and justice for all that it has.

“Locally, we try to support local politicians and legislation that are working on initiatives that are going to help forward things for women and women of color and the LGBTQ community,” Mennenga said.

Students from South Eugene High School’s Black Student Union were present at the march carrying posters and flags. Volunteers followed along with megaphones chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Bringing the community together through discussion about local issues and marches like this is how Pendleton plans to continue his activism with the NAACP.

“We commit ourselves not only to progress, not only to battles that are historic, but not short-lived, and we gather today to fight our fights together,” he said.