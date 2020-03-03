Congressional hopeful Doyle Canning and representatives from local political groups gathered at a rally Monday as Canning announced her endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
University of Oregon students congregated in the EMU Amphitheater to hear speakers from Sunrise Eugene — a local chapter of the larger Sunrise Movement combating climate change — U of O Students for Bernie and other local organizations talk in support of Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, the labor union representing UO’s graduate employees, was represented at the rally and endorsed both Canning and Sanders on Twitter the same day:
The @GTFF_3544 endorses @BernieSanders for President of the United States.— GTFF, aka Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (@GTFF_3544) March 2, 2020
Dylan Plummer, a member of Sunrise Eugene, said, “[The rally] was a chance for Doyle to announce her official endorsement of Bernie Sanders before the Super Tuesday races. So I spoke about the necessity of electing climate leaders into the White House and Congress, and building a movement of engaged citizenry and engaged young people to fight for the aggressive policies that we need to address environmental justice and economic and racial injustice.”
Doyle Canning is challenging Peter DeFazio, who has served as the U.S. representative for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District since 1987.
Originally an alumna of the University of Oregon School of Law, Canning has been organizing movements for effective climate solutions and environmental restoration for the past twenty years, according to her website
Related: “Doyle Canning challenges DeFazio in upcoming primary election”
According to Plummer, Canning — like Sanders — has not accepted funding from corporate Political Action Committees or fossil fuel industry corporations.
“She really demonstrates the leadership we know we are going to need as we move into the 2020s and the decade of the Green New Deal,” Plummer said.
Related: “How to make sure your vote counts in the upcoming Democratic primary”
Following the rally, Canning posted on her Facebook page an endorsement of Sanders. She wrote: “The future for our planet is on the line in this election, and #NotMeUs is a multi-racial, working class coalition that will defeat Donald Trump, and transform our country for generations to come. Together we can make history in electing #46, President Sanders.”