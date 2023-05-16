According to election results updated Wednesday night, a runoff seems likely for the Ward 7 Eugene City Council seat. Incumbent Lyndsie Leech is leading the race, with 48% of the vote.

Local business owner Barbie Walker follows behind with 32.40% of the votes. Janet Ayres has 19.06% of the initial votes.

If Leech doesn’t receive 50% of the votes, a runoff will be held in November between her and Walker. Leech will continue to serve as interim city councilor until the winner of that election takes office in January 2024.

If Leech receives a majority of the votes, she will be sworn in July 1 to fill out the remaining two years of Claire Syrett’s term.

“The citizens of Ward 7 lost to big money in elections,” Ayres told the Daily Emerald. “This is a nonpartisan seat, and the engagement of both parties to the levels that they did in this campaign bears some legislative looking into,” she said. “Our creators of our Constitution, I don’t believe for one minute thought that pouring lots of money into a campaign was the proper way to keep our republic in place.”

Leech and Walker could not be reached for comment.

Leech, who has spent the majority of her career working with non-profit organizations, is currently the Executive Director of WellMama Inc., a nonprofit providing postpartum support for expecting and grieving parents. Her stated priorities include encouraging affordable housing development, increasing the number of mental health providers and preserving rivers and parks.

She was originally appointed by the City Council to represent Ward 7 after her predecessor, Syrett, was recalled by voters last September.

Walker is the owner of local restaurants Pint Pot Public House and Webfoot Bar and Grill. Her stated priorities include blocking the ward 7 EMX expansion, blocking the gas ban, reducing crime and homelessness, keeping pay for the City Council the same and making more decisions by ballot instead of council votes.

Between the three Candidates running for Ward 7, over $70,000 was raised. Walker outraised Leech by almost $3,000, for a total of $35,297. Ayres raised just over $3,000, according to campaign finance data.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.