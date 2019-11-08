The air stagnation advisory for Eugene from earlier this week will last until Tuesday at noon, according to an update from the National Weather Service Friday morning.
The NWS warned that the low visibility may be a hazard for drivers and that the air pollution could negatively affect those with respiratory illnesses. There is also likely to be frost on certain roads, especially secondary and rural ones, due to subfreezing temperatures.
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency listed Eugene and Springfields’ Air Quality Index (AQI) rating as 80 as of 9 a.m., which is considered “moderate.”
The NWS advisory also recommended a number of safety precautions: Commuters should drive slowly, keep headlights on and keep a safe distance. People suffering from respiratory issues should consult their physicians on how to best handle poor air quality when the air is stagnant. People should also avoid any outdoor burning and refrain from using residential burning devices “as much as possible.”
Related: "Stagnant air in Lane County leads to a poor air quality advisory"
The update also said the dense fog advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Friday and that there was less than a quarter mile of visibility in some areas.
Both the air quality and dense fog advisories are for cities in the Central and South Willamette Valley, including Springfield, Albany and Corvallis.