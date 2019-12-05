Students and community members in Eugene are planning to participate in a climate strike on Friday, coinciding with similar events across the United States.
Sunrise Eugene, the local chapter of the youth-led climate activist Sunrise Movement, is the main coordinator for the strike. Siena Polk, spokesperson for Sunrise Eugene, said students from the University of Oregon, Eugene-area high schools and community members will be marching at noon to the Wayne L. Morse Courthouse, where the strike is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
“The goal of the strike is demand a Green New Deal for Eugene, Lane County, statewide and nationally,” Polk said. “The local issue that we're homing in on for this particular strike is the Jordan Cove Pipeline, and why this is not a positive step forward in addressing the climate demands of scientists.”
The Jordan Cove Energy Project is a proposal by the Canadian energy company Pembina to construct a “liquefied natural gas export facility,” which would include a roughly 229-mile pipeline to carry a “billion cubic feet of natural gas per day” across parts of southern Oregon, according to an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality summary. A recent environmental impact report announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced that construction on the project would have environmental impacts, such as threatening certain endangered species habitat, but proper measures could mitigate those impacts.
Polk said that by encouraging the adoption of Green New Deal plans, local activists are hoping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Eugene under the city's climate action plan and encourage Governor Kate Brown to reject the Jordan Cove project and create sustainable jobs.
Additionally, the strike intends to acknowledge broader issues beyond climate change. “The reason why the Green New Deal is a policy we are all in support of is because it calls on our nation to address economic inequality and racial injustice as we meet these climate demands,” Polk said.
This Friday’s strike is not the first one to occur this year — the most recent strikes in Eugene occurring in late September. Polk said that the strike will be coinciding with other strikes organized by Sunrise across the United States.
Polk said the exact expected turnout is uncertain, but the goal was to attract a number in the hundreds.
In terms of organizing for the event, Polk explained that the effort has concentrated on inclusivity. “We're really focusing on trying to build the movement out and be as inclusive as we can,” Polk said. “Making sure that we have representation from people of all ages and backgrounds has been the biggest goal of this strike.”
“We've been printing a lot of fliers and trying to drive as many people to go as possible,” said Brendan Adamczyk, co-director of the Climate Justice League, a UO climate activist organization.
While CJL isn't as involved in the organization of this strike, Adamczyk said that the group is supporting the effort and encouraging members of the League to strike. Adamczyk mentioned there are also plans to table at the EMU about the strike.
“Our hope is to talk with some people about what the climate strike movement is,”Adamczyk said. “I think a lot of people might have seen it on the news, but might not realize that it's this thing happening right here in Eugene too.”
After the strike on Friday, Polk said that the next strike is planned for Earth Day of 2020, April 22, which will coincide with another national strike movement. The series of strikes is intended to culminate in a strike after the 2020 presidential election.
“The goal is to have 10% of the population participate in that,” Polk said, “and that is what these strikes are building, all with the demand for a Green New Deal that our elected officials are in support of.”