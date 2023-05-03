Eugene Police Department officers found no ongoing threat at South Eugene High School after students and staff evacuated due to an unverified bomb threat, according to a 4J School District press release.

EPD notified the school district around noon that its dispatch center had received an unverified bomb threat directed toward the high school. After five hours and the cancelation of classes, officers finished sweeping the school.

4J School District asks that anyone with informations about the origin of the threat contact EPD's non-emergency number at 541-682-5111.