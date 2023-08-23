The Market of Choice on Franklin Boulevard and Villard Street was robbed on Wednesday night.
An initial alert from UO Emergency Management was sent out informing civilians to avoid the area. While eyewitnesses and police initially stated the suspect had been armed with a knife, police later stated that was not the case.
As of 7:30 p.m., the suspect was seen running westward in front of Matthew Knight Arena, and Eugene police were on the scene. A UO alert encouraged residents to avoid the area. By 8:30 p.m., the Eugene Police Department had cleared the area, but had not found the suspect, and encouraged residents to remain "aware and cautious."
The suspect was described as a white male aged roughly 40, wearing a green flannel shirt with blue and purple pants.
Eyewitnesses said that the suspect shoplifted before encountering the store's security guard outside, where he allegedly punched the guard. Eugene police soon responded, and the store remained open as normal until closing.
This story is breaking and will be updated.