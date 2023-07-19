On July 19 at 12:30 a.m., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at gunpoint near The Tiki Apartments.

The suspect was a white or Hispanic adult male wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, and a bandana covering his face. The suspect was last seen near 15th and Hilyard Street.

University of Oregon Alerts notified UO students and employees with text alerts at 1:20 a.m. UO notified the incident to be “all clear” at 2:04 a.m.

Law enforcement searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

The Emerald is currently awaiting more information from the detective assigned to the case.

This attempted robbery follows a law enforcement activity at 10:10 p.m. earlier that night. The incident, a domestic dispute, was reported nearby at 18th & Alder, and was responded to by UOPD. The incident was deemed “all clear” at 10:51 p.m.

According to the Eugene Police Department, EPD were called to conduct a welfare check on a woman at 7:50 p.m. on July 18. When they arrived, the Eugene Police found a woman and her presumed ex-boyfriend Jayson Wesley Boyd, age 21, who would not respond to the officers. The officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Boyd for domestic assault.

Boyd and the woman complied with commands, and Boyd was taken into custody under the charges of assault in the fourth degree, strangulation, and menacing.

These stories are breaking and will be updated.