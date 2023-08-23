An armed suspect with a knife robbed the Market of Choice on Franklin Boulevard and Villard Street on Wednesday night.
As of 7:30 p.m., the suspect was seen running westward in front of Matthew Knight Arena, and Eugene police were on the scene. A UO alert encouraged residents to avoid the area. By 8:30 p.m., the Eugene Police Department had cleared the area, but encouraged residents to remain "aware and cautious."
The suspect was described as a white male aged roughly 40, wearing a green flannel shirt with blue and purple pants.
Eyewitnesses said that the suspect shoplifted before encountering the store's security guard outside, where he drew a knife. Eugene police soon responded, and the store remained open as of 8:30 p.m.
