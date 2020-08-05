Eugene Police Department made several arrests on Wednesday in connection to a peaceful protest in downtown Eugene on the night of May 29 that “devolved into a riot,” according to a statement released by EPD.
“While not everyone who participated in the original peaceful protest participated in the riot,” EPD said, “several hundred individuals participated in widespread damage to property, burglary, robbery, assault, arson and other violent crimes.”.
Since May 30, members of the Special Investigations Unit have been conducting an investigation to identify those who participated in the riot, which has involved “reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance along with available social media posts,” according to the news release.
EPD staff began arresting individuals on August 5 for crimes including riot, theft, criminal mischief, harassment, reckless burning and disorderly conduct. EPD arrested 11 individuals, including two juveniles.
EPD claims to have recovered stolen property during the arrests, which officers “returned to the rightful owners,” according to the news release.
The May 29 demonstration was the first in a wave of anti-racist protests in the Eugene-Springfield Area since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25.
“This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated,” EPD said.