Eugene Police Department is looking for potential victims of a man who secretly recorded women in bathrooms at the Barger Drive Winco in Eugene and The Hippie Museum in Springfield.

EPD is looking to speak with anyone who has used the women’s restroom at the following locations at the following times:

Winco at 4275 Barger Drive in Eugene on Tuesday, Feb. 7 between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Winco at 4275 Barger Drive in Eugene on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The Hippie Museum at 535 Main Street in Springfield on Aug. 19, into the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2022.

A person discovered the suspect, Bryant Aguilar-Beltran, was filming her in the women’s restroom of the Barger Drive Winco on Feb. 7. She informed her boyfriend, who had been waiting outside the restroom, and he confronted Aguilar-Beltran as he exited the restroom, according to an EPD press release.

Aguilar-Beltran is reported to have pushed past the boyfriend and started running away, before the boyfriend chased him down and tackled him in a grassy area outside the store, the press release said. He held Aguilar-Beltran down before EPD officers arrived and took Aguilar-Beltran into custody.

A representative from the Barger Drive Winco declined to provide comment for this story.

Aguilar-Beltran is being held in Lane County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.

In a follow up investigation conducted by EPD, detectives found several other videos of a similar nature that were taken by Aguilar-Beltran. Another incident of surreptitious recording occurred at the same Winco on November 9, 2022.

The additional women in the recordings have yet to be identified.

Anyone with any unreported sexually-based incidents involving Aguilar-Beltran is encouraged to contact Detective Jed McGuire at 541-682-6308 or JMcguire@eugene-or.gov to report the information.