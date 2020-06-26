The University of Oregon Erb Memorial Union will launch a limited opening for students, staff and faculty on July 6, according to an email statement from EMU Associate Director Rick Haught.
The early stages of the reopening will include two spaces for individuals to access Wi-Fi and socially-distanced study areas.
On the ground floor, all public areas north of Townshend’s Tea will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Haught said in the email. This will allow access to the UO Card Office, which has remained open since the COVID-19 campus shutdown. The O Desk will also be “attended by Guest Services staff in order to monitor activity” on the ground floor, Haught said.
On the first floor, the Fishbowl will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Chipotle, which offered a take-out service throughout the shutdown, will be able to provide counter service. The EMU will not allow eating inside the building, but outdoor furniture will be arranged in a “socially-distanced set-up” on the terrace for students, staff and faculty, he said.
According to Haught, EMU custodial staff will be regularly wiping down high-touch spaces to minimize the spread of the virus.
“We believe that it's appropriate that the EMU will be the first campus venue to invite people back, and we’re dedicated to doing it with the appropriate eye to safety and responsibility,” Haught said.
The success of the phased reopening will allow the EMU to gauge how to move forward into opening additional space and operations in the fall term, he said.