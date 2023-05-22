The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association announced the winners of its annual Collegiate Newspaper Contest. The Emerald Media Group received 19 awards for the second year in a row.

According to its website, the ONPA is a trade association of weekly and daily newspapers that serve large cities and local communities across Oregon.

The Daily Emerald won eight first place awards, seven second place awards and four third place, with more first place recognition than years prior.

The Emerald won first place in the best website category for its home page.

Lauren Leone won second place for best special section for the Duck Living fall edition.

Also for best special section, Hannarose McGuinness, Emerald editor-in-chief, design desk editor Liz Blodgett and staff won first place for the EMG Worlds edition during the World Athletics Championship in 2022. For that same edition, Blodgett won first place for best design.

Caleb Barber won first place in the best writing category for his story, “Growing Cedar Creek Wildfire displaces Oakridge area residents.”

Alexis Weisend won first place in best headline for her story about Starbucks workers in Eugene making unionizing efforts, titled “Starbucks workers want a seat at the (coffee) table.”

Jake Moore won second place for headline writing with his story about the University of Oregons’ Bike Program, titled “Accessible biking in Eugene is getting there.”

Barber, Moore and Weisend took second place in best news story for their piece titled, “Fall ‘party patrol’ leads to an increase in arrests, citations around campus.”

Third place for best feature story went to Jace Andrews for his news story on Oregon Ducks motorcycle legend Doug Koke retiring after 23 years, titled “Ducks football legend retires.”

For best review, Kayl Wohl received third place for best review for their article “Fired up on Black Market BBQ” about a local BBQ restaurant in Eugene.

Braydon Iverson from the opinion desk took third place for best columnist for his story on quiet quitting, titled “Iverson: Quiet Quitting is Too Soft.”

Maddie Stellingwerf came in second for best spot photo for her photos at the Bernie Sanders Rally last year.

Best sports photo went to Ian Enger for photos for the UO football game against the University of Washington.

Liam Sherry won second place for best feature photo of a fentanyl test strip being used in the story “Fighting against Fentanyl.”

Molly McPherson won first place for best feature photo of a drag king preparing to perform for a story titled “A rainbow home.”

Maddie Stellingwerf received first place for best photography for a photo of Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.

Best graphic went to Miles Imai for a graphic of mushrooms in a piece called “Measure 109.”

First place for best house ad went to Miles Imai for an Emerald fundraising ad.

Green Eugene won third place for best special section for its harvest edition in October 2022.