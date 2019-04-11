Ducks Empowered is the victorious slate in the 2019 ASUO election, winning every seat it ran for, according to election results released Thursday evening.
Sabinna Estephania Pierre and Montse Mendez, president-elect and vice president respectively, were elected with 955 votes, according to results posted on the ASUO website, beating challengers Katie Quines and Gracia Dodds of UO is Yours, and Joey Alongi of Oregon Alliance.
Ducks Empowered took all 28 Senate, EMU Board, and committee posts it vied for. Candidate Michael Jones, affiliated with Oregon Alliance, took Senate Seat 13, History, English & Language, unchallenged.
As of this writing, six seats are pending with write-in votes: Senate Seat 12 (Music, Art & Public Policy), Senate Seat 23 (Graduate Studies 2), two seats on the Student Rec Center board, one on the Associated Students Presidential Advisory Council, and one on the Student Planning Construction Committee. An additional seat on the Student Rec Board had no candidates or eligible write-in candidates.
Polls had been open on DuckWeb since Monday, and closed at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Out of the approximately 22,600 students at the University of Oregon, 2,122 students voted in the election, just 9.4 percent of the student population. But it’s a nearly 15 percent increase in votes from the 1,846 votes cast last year.
An oath of office ceremony will be held on May 22, with incoming ASUO officials taking office on May 25, according to an election schedule.
In addition, all three ballot measures received “yes” votes. The votes mean that the maximum number of weekly office hours student senators will be required to hold will be reduced from seven to five, an allocation of a $1.75 per student to OSPIRG will continue, and the Incidental Fee will be appropriated so as to create a surplus.