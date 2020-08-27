The Duck Store will sell textbooks, e-books, and other fall term course materials online only to limit the number of people shopping at the store in person during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Thursday statement from the store.
“The Duck Store remains able to provide these items and has adapted to ensure an easy and safe process for UO students,” the release said.
The Duck Store can ship materials to customers or let customers pick them up from the store. Employees from closed Duck Store locations will help process online orders, Marketing Director Eric Breitenstein said in an email to the Emerald.
Although books can only be purchased online, other departments within the Flagship Campus store are open for in-person shopping. Additional safety guidelines and procedures are available online.
The Duck Store anticipates a decrease in revenue due to the new online-only format, Breitenstein said.
“Even though this choice to offer books online-only may come with a revenue decrease,” he said, “we have a responsibility to adapt our processes to prioritize student health and safety.”