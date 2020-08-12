Update on August 12 at 5:20 p.m.: This story was updated to include a statement from Eugene Police Department.
Seven days after a grand jury declined to indict Travis Waleri on charges relating to the hit-and-run between his vehicle and local anti-racist activist Isiah Wagoner, the Eugene Police Department has issued three citations against him.
EPD cited Waleri with careless driving, failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian and driving the wrong way in a traffic circle.
An EPD spokesperson said the citations were the “result of the investigation by Major Collision Investigations Team” and include potential fines up to $900.
“Citations could never amount to any justice seeked by myself and the people,” Wagoner said, adding that “Complexion for the protection has been deeply ingrained in our broke justice since the beginning of the colonization of America.”
Waleri drove into Wagoner on June 28 during a children’s march. Wagoner was hospitalized but has since resumed his activism and announced his candidacy for Eugene mayor on August 11.
In the end, Wagoner said, “The message BLM is mishandled by the ones who are set to protect us as us. I will continue to press forward for a Just USA!”