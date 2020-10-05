The three people who chained themselves to the front doors of Johnson Hall last night remained there on Monday morning, following protests on campus Sunday night. About 40 people gathered at noon on Monday and two speakers announced their demands that the university demands that the university defund the University of Oregon Police Department and democratize the board of trustees.
Two people spoke into a microphone under a banner that read, “Reclaim UO,” at the top of the Johnson Hall steps. Protesters hung two banners on the left and right of the doors that read, “disarm.” During the rally, people said they want to see UO make more efforts to tackle racial injustice, a tuition decrease and to democratize the board of trustees.
At one point, President Michael Schill sat down to talk to the protesters chained to the building in which he works.
People gathered on the lawn of Johnson Hall and along 13th Ave on campus. Attendees set up tables with brochures and pamphlets on how to take action. Protesters wrapped yellow caution tape around the poles of the building.
“We need to be willing to engage in direct action, such as the one we are taking now,” a speaker said. “It’s more about planning and organizing.”
“If they don’t act, we will,” the speaker said.
During the rally, the speaker read a “list of tips” from a UO statement mentioning how students must follow directions when police are nearby. The crowd responded by ringing bicycle bells.
Protesters said they want to feel liberated and that they want to live in a world without racism.
Shortly after the rally, a live band played by the three people chained to the doors of Johnson Hall.