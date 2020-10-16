The White House did not provide ASL interpreters at coronavirus updates like this one from March until Oct. 1 when U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the White House to provide interpretation in sign language for all future COVID-19 briefings. Access for Deaf people in America has been limited throughout history and has only worsened in the current pandemic. ("President Trump Delivers Remarks During a Coronavirus Update Briefing" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0.)