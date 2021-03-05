New Cases:
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,204 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths in its daily reports since Feb. 26. Feb. 27 had the largest numbers of the week, with 455 cases and 2 deaths. During the week of Feb. 22, OHA reported a 17% increase in cases from the previous week. The number of newly hospitalized cases rose from 159 to 164, and deaths rose from 17 to 57. This week showed a large increase in testing, from 70,200 tests to 120,678, with test positivity rising from 3.5% to 3.7%.
In Lane County, the total number of cases has risen to 10,356, with 14 hospitalized patients and 129 deaths as of Thursday, according to Lane County Public Health.
There have been 34 new positive cases since Feb. 26 at the University of Oregon, with 28 students living off campus, four living in residence halls and two employees, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown downgraded Lane County from the “Extreme Risk” to the “High Risk” category on Feb. 23, which allowed some increased indoor and outdoor activity.
Restaurants and gyms can now host 25% indoor capacity or 50 people. Religious gatherings can now host either 25% of indoor capacity or 150 people, the Register Guard reported.
Vaccine Updates:
Over one million vaccine doses have been administered in Oregon, with 659,943 total people either partially or fully vaccinated. In Lane County, 23,232 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, making up 6.09% of the population.
On Tuesday President Biden announced the U.S. was on track to have enough vaccines available for “every adult in America by the end of May,” the New York Times reported.