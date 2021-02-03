Lane County Public Health will open registration for COVID-19 vaccination to all Lane County residents later this week, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Registration will be accessible by phone and online via a link available on the LCPH website, Lane County Public Health Public Information Officer Jason Davis said in a press conference Tuesday morning. Residents will be able to register with a centralized database that will make it easier for vaccine providers to contact them when they become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Lane County Health and Human Services.
Local public health officials will ask those who wish to register to answer a series of questions that will allow LCPH to assess when they should receive the vaccine, Davis said.
After registration, residents will begin receiving message updates on vaccine availability. People’s registration status will not change their position in line, Davis said.
“However, it does provide a mechanism for us to be able to quickly and efficiently reach out to folks, and to be able to prioritize them based on age and other factors,” he said.
There are 9,352 total COVID-19 cases in Lane County, as of Wednesday morning — 301 of which are currently infectious, LCPH reported. The total number of vaccines administered in Lane County stands at 27,402, with 6,796 fully-vaccinated.